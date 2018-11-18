Iraqi Anti-Corruption Activist Killed in Basra Amid Poverty Protests

Iraqi Protesters demonstrate against unemployment. (AFP/File)

A prominent activist has been killed in Iraq’s southern Basra province amid protests against poor public utilities and corruption, according to a local police officer.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on Sheikh Wisam Ghazrawi outside his home in central Basra late Saturday, killing him on the spot, the officer said, requesting anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to media.

Iraqi authorities have launched an investigation into the killing, for which no group has yet claimed responsibility.

Ghazrawi, 30, was a prominent face in the protests that rocked Basra and other southern provinces earlier this year against high unemployment and poor public services.

In September, prominent activist Souad al-Ali was killed in a similar attack.

Demonstrators had demanded improved public services like water and electricity, more job opportunities and an end to government corruption.

