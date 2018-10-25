Iraqi Forces Ambush ISIS Bomb Mastermind in al-Anbar

Iraqi forces hold a position near the village of Arbid on the southern outskirts of Mosul. (AFP/File)

Iraqi authorities arrested the ISIS terrorist group’s explosives-planting mastermind, announced the country’s intelligence service on Wednesday.

The unnamed official was lured into an ambush in the Albou Tayban region in al-Anbar, it said.

He was arrested with three rifles, binoculars and a hand grenade in his possession.

The detainee took part in the execution of a number of terrorist operations through the planting of explosives. These operations have killed and injured a number of Iraqi security forces.

On Tuesday, military intelligence had arrested a prominent terrorist west of Baghdad.

The detainee was involved in a number of terrorist attacks against civilians and security forces in the al-Madaen area, it added.

