Iraqi Parliament Holds its First Session

Iraqi local media announced the start of the first session of the parliament on Sunday. Lawmakers have sworn in at the beginning of the session.

At least 325 lawmakers were elected to represent in the Iraqi parliament.

Yesterday, Iraqi Sunnis has nominated Mohammed al-Halbousi to be the parliament speaker. However, a poll to pick the new parliament speaker will be held during the first session as the lucky nominee must gain major votes to get the position

Iraqi parliamentary elections were held on 10 October 2021. The elections decide the 329 members of the Council of Representatives who will in turn elect the Iraqi president and confirm the prime minister.