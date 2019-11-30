Iraqi Premier May Resign as 20 More Killed in Southern Iraq

At least 20 protesters were killed in the southern province of Dhi Qar province in Iraq, according to medical sources Friday.

The Health Department of Dhi Qar province source told Anadolu Agency that in addition to those killed by live ammunition, 160 others were injured, some in critical condition.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi said Friday he would submit his resignation to parliament.

On Thursday, 32 Iraqi protesters were killed as security forces attempted to disperse protests in the southern city of Nassiriya. And at least 18 protestors were killed in clashes in another southern city, Najaf, where police used live bullets and tear gas, according to a source with the Najaf Health Office.

Iraq has been rocked by mass protests since early October against poor living conditions and corruption. Protesters’ demands later spiraled into calls for dissolving the government of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

According to Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights, at least 406 Iraqis have been killed and 15,000 have been injured since protests began Oct. 1.

