Iraqi President Salih Calls on Premier Abdul Mahdi to Form Fair Government

Iraqi President Barham Salih called on Saturday for the formation of a government that ensures proper political representation.

He urged on newly-appointed Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to form a cabinet that serves the country and its people, away from political interests.

The Iraqi people are capable of confronting challenges and we want them to play a central role in the region, he said during a speech marking the 37th anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq.

Salih said that Iraq is facing many challenges, such as the return of refugees, the suffering Basra and lack of services.

“We therefore, call for cooperation with the prime minister-designate to form a government that serves the citizens and respects the political makeup of the country,” he added.

“The people are looking forward to the new government and are optimistic over what the upcoming phase will look like,” he said.

The Iraqis want a “tangible change” in the way the country is governed, as well as combating corruption, which requires real unity, stressed the president.

He called for respecting the Iraqi constitution as a guarantee for respecting pluralism, freedoms and the rights of all sides.

“The mistakes of the past must be addressed and the path of terrorism must not be taken again,” Salih said.

Appointed to his post on October 2, Abdul Mahdi has 30 days to form a cabinet and present it to parliament for approval.

