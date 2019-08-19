Iraqi President Salih Calls on US, Iran to Downplay Tensions

Iraq's president on Monday called on the U.S. and Iran to reduce tensions.

In a statement, the Iraqi Presidency said Barham Salih received Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, and U.S. Ambassador Matthew Tueller and accompanying delegations in the presidential complex in Baghdad.

Salih and Mescidi discussed improving political relations and cooperation in various fields, the statement said.

Also, the Iraqi president discussed strengthening ties with the U.S. with Matthew in every field.





In light of current political tension between Washington and Tehran, Salih called on both parties to deescalate the situation.

The political tension between Iran and the U.S. has grown in intensity since 2018 when Washington unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

In late June, Iran downed a U.S. drone saying it violated its airspace. However, U.S. officials have said the drone was over international waters.

