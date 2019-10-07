Iraqi Prime Minister, Pompeo Hold Talks on Mass Protests

Iraqi prime minister on Monday discussed with the U.S. secretary of state over phone the latest developments in the country after a week-long protests, said an official statement.

Adel Abdul-Mahdi informed Mike Pompeo that the "Iraqi security forces managed to control the situation in Baghdad and the government put a package of reforms to meet the demands of the protesters," according to the statement by Iraqi Prime Ministry.

Abdul-Mahdi and Pompeo "reviewed developments in the security situation and the return to normal life after the [days-long] curfew was lifted, and confirmed that security forces had resumed control and stability,"





For his part, Pompeo expressed confidence in Iraq's security forces stressing the position of his country in supporting Iraq, it added.

The mass protests in Iraq broke out across several Iraqi cities with demands of improving living conditions and ending government corruption, but following the high death toll, protesters raised their demands and called for the departure of government after its security forces used live ammunition against peaceful protesters.

The death toll has reached 110 and thousands have been injured in anti-government protests in Iraq since Oct. 1, according to a medical source.

