Iraqi Protestors Attack Homes of Officials, Political Parties

Iraqi protestors attacked the houses of officials and the headquarters of political parties with bulldozers in response to ongoing assassinations targeting prominent activists.

Protesters in Iraq’s Nasiriyah city of Dhi Qar province set fire to several representation offices of different political parties.

It was said to be in reaction to the assassination of Ali Asmi, a prominent protest activist who was taken out of his car on Friday by a group of armed men and shot dead instantly in public.

Media reports said angry protesters also stormed the home of the head of security committee of Dhi Qar provincial council.

Activists confirmed that the demonstrators brought more than five bulldozers to the sit-in areas in preparation for the subsequent demolition operations that they will carry out against the headquarters of the parties and the homes of the officials.

Ali al-Bayati, a member of the Iraqi Commission for Human Rights, revealed that 29 assassinations have targeted activists since the start of last October. He clarified that three out of the 29 attempts were unsuccessful.

According to Al-Bayati, authorities “have yet to arrest any of the perpetrators.”

Activist Haider Al Nashi revealed that protesters set fire to the offices of the Islamic Dawa Party and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Party.

“Protesters announced and informed all armed parties and factions that any new assassination in Nasiriyah would be followed by a massive campaign to demolish the homes of officials and parties,” Al Nashi said, adding that demonstrators will also target markets, malls and large investment projects affiliated to politicians.

Al Nashi predicted that militias and armed factions will refrain from carrying out similar assassinations in the coming days, given the scale of public rage in Nasiriyah.

This article has been adapted from its original source.