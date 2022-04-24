Iraqi Strongman al-Sadr Seeks to 'Criminalize' Relations With Israel

Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr said he plans to float a proposal to parliament to criminalize the normalization of relations with Israel.

"One of the main reasons that prompted me to have the Sadrist movement run in elections again was the issue of normalization and Israeli ambitions to dominate our beloved Iraq," al-Sadr said in a Twitter post.

He said his movement and allies will soon unveil a proposal to be put for vote in parliament to criminalize normalization and dealings with Israel.

Iraq’s Penal Code punishes with death anyone who promotes “Zionist principles” or becomes a member in any institution that promotes its idea.

Iraq has no diplomatic relations with Israel, and most of Iraqi political parties oppose normalization with Tel Aviv.