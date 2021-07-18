Iraqis in Fury After Discovering Hisham al-Hashemi's Killer is a Gov't Official

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, revealed several people were arrested in connection to the assassination of prominent academic and government adviser Hisham al-Hashemi.

The Iraq activist Hashemi was killed outside his home in Baghdad on the 6th of July last year. The murderer, who was identified as Ahmed Hamdawi Owaid, turned out to be a governmental worker in Iraq's Ministry of Interior, media sources revealed.

#Iraq : PM #Kadhimi announces that suspects in assassination of prominent academic & government adviser Hisham al-Hashemi have been arrested-the killing of Hashemi last year outside his home in #Baghdad sparked protests demanding accountability & security #هشام_الهاشمي #الْعِرَاق pic.twitter.com/igOApLtpxc — sebastian usher (@sebusher) July 16, 2021

Moreover, the killer also confessed to planning the attack with four other people saying the group gathered in Arab Ejbur area in Baghdad riding two motorbikes and a car.

Ahmed Hamdawi Owaid, a lieutenant police officer, revealed firing 4 to 5 bullets on the Iraqi activist from his governmental gun. Later, he announced of being involved with armed militants.

The Iraqi authorities have shared a photo of the government adviser's killer.

تحدث قاتل #هشام_الهاشمي عن أوامر وصلته للقيام بالعملية،وعن تحرك جماعي من منطقة محددة، ومواقع تم التمركز فيها، بمعنى وجود غرفة عمليات لادارة عملية الاغتيال

هل الكشف عن القاتل وحده بداية للكشف عن بقية المجموعة واعلان الفصيل المتورط في الجريمة؟

ام هو كبش فداء لحماية الميليشيات؟ — شاهو القرةداغي (@shahokurdy) July 17, 2021

Iraqi premier also announced the detention of hundreds of people who are involved in killing innocent people. He also reaffirmed the Iraqi government's commitment in achieving justice stating that its there to serve the people.

Iraqis were triggered and confused about the timing to revealed the identity of the killer saying it is a critical time to cover up other important matters especially after the massive fire that broke in a Covid-19 field in the Hussaini hospital which killed over 60 people.

They also pointed out that the government deliberately announced arresting people linked to the murder of Hisham al-Hashemi and other innocent Iraqis because the elections has drawn near.

Iraq is set to host a parliamentary election on October 10.