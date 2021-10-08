Iraqis Vote in Early General Elections

Polling stations have been set up in Iraq early Friday for security forces, asylum seekers and prisoners to vote in early general elections on a "special voting day."

Election centers in many districts of the capital Baghdad have opened their doors.

Intensive security measures have been taken at the centers to prevent any terrorist attacks.

ICYMI: Among the candidates running in #Iraq’s general elections this week is the leader of one of the most hard-line and powerful militias with close ties to #Iran who once battled US troops.https://t.co/xovZuX3sWv — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 6, 2021

Military vehicles have also been positioned in front of polling stations, which are surrounded by barbed wire fences.

Those who come to the centers to vote will not be allowed to bring their mobile phones inside.

There are more than 24 million voters in the country of about 40 million people.

All other Iraqi voters will cast their ballots on Sunday.