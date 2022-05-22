  1. Home
  3. Iraq's Halbousi Rejects 'State of Israel' Term in Final Arab Parliamentary Communique

Iraq's Halbousi Rejects 'State of Israel' Term in Final Arab Parliamentary Communique

Published May 22nd, 2022 - 12:58 GMT
ALBAWABA - The speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohammad Al Halbousi opposes the writing of the "state of Israel" in the final statement of the Arab Parliamentary Union currently meeting in Cairo. 

Disregarding the Abraham Accords he added the term should be referred to merely as the "Israeli occupation entity" 

Full report was carried by the Iranian Press TV, adding Iraq has voiced objection to the mention of “state of Israel” in the final statement of an Arab inter-parliamentary conference in Egypt.  Halbousi, as his office said, stressed "the replacement of the description with the 'occupying Israeli entity',” during the emergency conference of the Arab Parliamentary Union on the situation in Palestine.

 

 

 

Tags:CairoArab Parliamentary UnionIraqMuhammad al-Halbousi

