Iraq's Halbousi Rejects 'State of Israel' Term in Final Arab Parliamentary Communique

ALBAWABA - The speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohammad Al Halbousi opposes the writing of the "state of Israel" in the final statement of the Arab Parliamentary Union currently meeting in Cairo.

The speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq opposes the writing of the term "State of Israel" in the final statement of the Union of Arab Parliaments, and demands that it be replaced with "Israeli occupation entity".

Disregarding the Abraham Accords he added the term should be referred to merely as the "Israeli occupation entity"

Full report was carried by the Iranian Press TV, adding Iraq has voiced objection to the mention of “state of Israel” in the final statement of an Arab inter-parliamentary conference in Egypt. Halbousi, as his office said, stressed "the replacement of the description with the 'occupying Israeli entity',” during the emergency conference of the Arab Parliamentary Union on the situation in Palestine.