Iraq's PM Heads a Delegation to Tehran

State media reported that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi headed a government delegation to Tehran on Sunday for an official visit at the invitation of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

📸: Kadhimi office pic.twitter.com/BVlM43PxyI — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) September 12, 2021

The INA correspondent said that "the bilateral meeting between Al-Kadhimi and Raisi began a short time ago in the capital, Tehran."

Kadhimi said in a statement before departure that “the visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations, open up prospects for cooperation in various fields, and focus on the depth of the relationship between the two friendly countries.”

The statement indicated that Kadhimi will meet with a number of Iranian leaders and will discuss “files of common interest... as well as bilateral coordination on regional and international issues.”

