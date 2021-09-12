  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Iraq's PM Heads a Delegation to Tehran

Iraq's PM Heads a Delegation to Tehran

Published September 12th, 2021 - 08:51 GMT
Iraq PM, Iranian President to Meet in Tehran
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi speaks during a joint press conference with the French President at the Prime Minister's office in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on August 28, 2021. (Photo by Eliot BLONDET / POOL / AFP)
Highlights
Iranian president to hold talks with Iraqi PM Today.

State media reported that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi headed a government delegation to Tehran on Sunday for an official visit at the invitation of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

The INA correspondent said that "the bilateral meeting between Al-Kadhimi and Raisi began a short time ago in the capital, Tehran."

 

Kadhimi said in a statement before departure that “the visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations, open up prospects for cooperation in various fields, and focus on the depth of the relationship between the two friendly countries.”

The statement indicated that Kadhimi will meet with a number of Iranian leaders and will discuss “files of common interest... as well as bilateral coordination on regional and international issues.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Mustafa al-KadhimiIraqIranIbrahim Raisi

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...