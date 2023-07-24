Breaking Headline

IRGC unveils new version of Shahid-149 Gaza drone

Published July 24th, 2023 - 05:46 GMT
Drone
military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV or drone) on display during a ceremony at an undisclosed location in Iran. (Photo by Iranian Army office / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Iranian local media reported on Sunday that the Shahid-149 Gaza drone was seen flying near the Martyr Karimi Air Base in Kashan's center city in Isfahan.

According to the IRNA agency, the drone had been equipped with a new landing gear system and a hard point. The drone, which was revealed in May 2021 by Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries Corporation, is a high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned combat aircraft that can fly for more than 35 hours and traverse 7,000 kilometers in a single mission.

The Shahid 149, also known as the Gaza UAV, was designed by Shahid Aviation Industries and built by Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries (HESA). It is a modified version of the Shahid 129 unmanned aerial vehicle, which has been used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) since 2012.

Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries (HESA) began testing and the development of the Gaza (Shahed-149) unmanned drone soon after it was introduced. Following successful flight tests, the Gaza UAV was reportedly accepted into service by the Revolutionary Guards Air-Space Force in April 2022.

Gaza is one of the most modern and largest Iranian drones in the service of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, capable of combat, surveillance, and observation operations, according to Iranian officials. This drone resembles the American MQ-9 Reaper in size, shape, and function.

Tags:DroneIranShahid-149 GazaIsfahan

