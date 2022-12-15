  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Irish peacekeeper killed in Lebanon

Irish peacekeeper killed in Lebanon

Published December 15th, 2022 - 09:34 GMT
UN peacekeepers with Lebanese army
(L to R) Lebanese army soldiers and peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) are stationed in Lebanon's southern Naqoura along the border with northern Israel's Rosh HaNikra on October 27, 2022. (Photo by MAHMOUD ZAYYAT / AFP)

ALBAWABA -  An Irish peacekeeper was killed in Lebanon, Wednesday, sending shockwaves among the UNIFIL mission on the border with Israel. 

News of the death of the Irish soldier, as well as three others who were injured as their convoy came under fire as they travelled to Beirut, is trending on the social media. The shooting happened in the village of Al-Aqbiya just outside UNIFIL's area of operations

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney expressed "profound sadness and a deep sense of shock" over the peacekeeper's death according to AFP.  

The UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) has been in operations since 1978 and which was established by the UN Security Council after Israel invaded the country.   

Now boasting nearly 10,000 troops, the UN force acts as a buffer between Israel and Lebanon, which remain technically at war the French news agency added.

Tags:LebanonUNIFILUnited NationsIrelandSimon Coveney

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...