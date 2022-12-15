Irish peacekeeper killed in Lebanon

ALBAWABA - An Irish peacekeeper was killed in Lebanon, Wednesday, sending shockwaves among the UNIFIL mission on the border with Israel.

#BREAKING Irish peacekeeper killed in south Lebanon: UN force pic.twitter.com/8tdhBWd1kP — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 15, 2022

News of the death of the Irish soldier, as well as three others who were injured as their convoy came under fire as they travelled to Beirut, is trending on the social media. The shooting happened in the village of Al-Aqbiya just outside UNIFIL's area of operations

⚠️🇱🇧 🇺🇳 "A convoy of two armoured utility vehicles carrying eight personnel travelling to Beirut came under small arms fire" late Wednesday, the Irish military said.https://t.co/jq20t2M675 via @LOrientToday — Matthieu Karam (@MatthieuKaram) December 15, 2022

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney expressed "profound sadness and a deep sense of shock" over the peacekeeper's death according to AFP.

Irish UN peacekeeper killed after attack in southern #Lebanon



Military officials said unidentified attackers opened fire on the @UNIFIL_ convoy.



3 other Irish peacekeepers were wounded, one in "serious condition"@AP/@APMiddleEasthttps://t.co/yxESVvdRie — Kareem Chehayeb | كريم شهيب (@chehayebk) December 15, 2022

The UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) has been in operations since 1978 and which was established by the UN Security Council after Israel invaded the country.

An Irish soldier has been killed on a #UN peacekeeping mission in #Lebanon when a convoy of two armored utility vehicles traveling to Beirut came under small arms fire, #Ireland’s defense forces say in a statement.https://t.co/9p2xSFgIYu — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) December 15, 2022

Now boasting nearly 10,000 troops, the UN force acts as a buffer between Israel and Lebanon, which remain technically at war the French news agency added.