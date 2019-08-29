Is a US-Saudi Consensus Developing on Ending The Yemeni War?

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia agreed Wednesday that dialogue is the only way to end the conflict in Yemen.

Houthi rebels hold control over a large portion of Yemen despite a more than four-year Saudi-led campaign.

The State Department said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman agreed "dialogue represents the only way to achieve a stable, unified, and prosperous Yemen" during a bilateral meeting at the State Department.





Pompeo further "reiterated U.S. support for a negotiated resolution between the Republic of Yemen government and the Southern Transitional Council, and thanked the minister for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to mediate the dispute," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

The officials also discussed bilateral issues, Iran, and human rights, Ortagus said.

Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated the following year when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains, and supporting the country’s pro-Saudi government.

Yemen was already the Arab world's poorest nation prior to the violent power struggle and has descended into famine as the conflict continues.

This article has been adapted from its original source.