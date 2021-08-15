ISIS Attack: Baghdad Without Water

ALBAWABA – Baghdad is out of water. The western part of the city has been cut off from the overall water network.

This is because of a terror attack by the Islamic State on an electricity pylon that powered a pumping station according to an AFP report. The western part of Baghdad houses several million people and are now without water during scorching summer heat.

ICYMI: #Baghdad’s west has been cut off from the city’s water network after #ISIS attacked an electricity pylon powering a pumping station, authorities and residents say.https://t.co/7ns4W0nDdF — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 15, 2021

The attack was carried out on Friday with the pylon supplying the Tamiya pumping station.

The country is already facing sever power shortage and the ISIS attacks have been increasing since the beginning of summer.

The Iraqi army said in a statement Saturday that ISIS jihadists were behind an "attack" Friday on a pylon in Tarmiya, north of the capital https://t.co/73RQIIemjW — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) August 14, 2021

In 2017 the Iraqi government stated it achieved victory of ISIS but sleeper cells continue in the country; the Iraqi army is involved in frequent “mopping up” operations.