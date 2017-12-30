ISIS Claims Responsibility for Deadly Egypt Church Attack
Egyptians gather during the funeral of the victims of the attack on the Saint Mina Coptic church, on Dec. 29, 2017, at a church south of the capital Cairo. (Samer ABDALLAH / AFP)
Follow >
Click here to add Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as an alert
Disable alert for Abdel Fattah al-Sisi,
Click here to add Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as an alert
Disable alert for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi,
Click here to add Alexandria as an alert
Disable alert for Alexandria,
Click here to add American Congress as an alert
Disable alert for American Congress,
Click here to add Cairo as an alert
Disable alert for Cairo,
Click here to add Church Bishop Rafael as an alert
Disable alert for Church Bishop Rafael,
Click here to add Coptic Church as an alert
Disable alert for Coptic Church,
Click here to add Donald Trump as an alert
Disable alert for Donald Trump,
Click here to add Egyptian parliament as an alert
Disable alert for Egyptian parliament,
Click here to add Islamic State militant group as an alert
Disable alert for Islamic State militant group,
Click here to add Ministry of Interior as an alert
Disable alert for Ministry of Interior,
Click here to add Orthodox Catholic Church as an alert
Disable alert for Orthodox Catholic Church,
Click here to add Orthodox Church as an alert
Disable alert for Orthodox Church,
Click here to add Solidarity as an alert
Disable alert for Solidarity,
Click here to add St. George Church as an alert
Disable alert for St. George Church,
Click here to add U.S. Congress as an alert
Disable alert for U.S. Congress,
Click here to add Washington as an alert
Disable alert for Washington
Ten people were killed Friday, as militants opened fire on the Mar Mina Church in the Helwan suburb south of Cairo and attacked a Copt-owned shop, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.
Eyewitnesses said that the attackers started the attack by shooting at the shop, which was owned by a Coptic citizen, killing two men. Then shots were heard at the Mar Mina Church.
The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the attacker tried to break into the security outpost stationed outside the church. Police said at least one masked militant attacked the security post guarding the church, but an exchange of fire led to the killing of a police officer and six civilians.
The ministry said that the police stopped a possible suicide bombing.
The police described the arrested attacker as a dangerous militant that had previously participated in several attacks that targeted security personnel. It was not immediately clear how many assailants were involved, as an eyewitness said that one was killed, one injured, and one escaped.
The attack came days before Coptic Christians celebrate Orthodox Christmas on January 7.
The Coptic Church published a statement with the names of the casualties. A total of seven Copts died outside the church, plus one police officer.
- Priest Murdered in Latest Extremist Attack against Egypt's Christians
- Foreigners, Muslims then Christians: How Terrorism Compensation is paid in Egypt
A funeral was held on Friday and was attended by the head of the Coptic Orthodox Church, Pope Tawadros II. A sermon was also given by Secretary of the Holy Synod of the Coptic Orthodox Church Bishop Rafael, who asserted that security tactics are not enough to deal with extremists.
President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi expressed his condolences for the victims of the attack and their families. “These terrorist attempts will not affect the will of Egyptians,” he said in a statement.
Hours after the attack, the Amaq news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic State militant group, said that a squad of militants executed the attack on the church, without revealing any details. The agency, however, released a video allegedly showing a masked supposed assailant stating his pledge of allegiance to Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi and encouraging other militants in Sinai.
The Friday attack was condemned by several local and international entities. Egypt’s Muslim religious bodies said the attack is an attempt to divide between the “sons of the same nation.”
US President Donald Trump phoned Al-Sisi and asserted that the US is keen on supporting Egypt in its fight against terrorism.
Last week, the Ministry of Interior announced that a security raid killed five individuals in Qalyubia suspected of planning to attack Coptic churches during the coming holiday season.
The statement said that the killed individuals were planning to attack “Christian houses of worship in order to negatively affect the security and economic status of the country.” It explained that police personnel approached the location where militants were allegedly hiding, but an exchange of fire took place and led to the killing of the five individuals.
On 11 December last year, in the midst of a Sunday mass, at least 27 people—mainly women and children—were killed. In 2017, another series of attacks left at least 45 people dead and over a hundred injured in two separate but subsequent bombings at St. George Church in Tanta and St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Alexandria.
The attacks sparked the implementation of a three-month state of emergency by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the formation of a new national council to combat terrorism, and the opening of debates on methods to face extremist discourse.
Last week, the Egyptian Parliament dedicated one of its main sessions to respond to a draft law that has been presented to the American Congress in order to highlight “violations against Coptic Christians in Egypt.”
The bill, drafted by Coptic Solidarity, an American non-governmental organisation based in Washington, was prepared to support Copts in Egypt, and will be presented to the US Congress for review.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Daesh claim responsibility for deadly Coptic Church attack
- Egypt's Ansar Jerusalem claims responsibility for deadly Mansoura bombing
- Daesh affiliate in Egypt claims responsibility for Sinai attacks
- Daesh publishes video of man it claims was Egypt Coptic church bomber
- ISIS claims responsibility for Baghdad bombings