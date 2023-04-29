ISIS kidnaps, executes Iraqi soldier

ALBAWABA - The terrorist group ISIS executed an Iraqi soldier after kidnapping him in the outskirts of Erbil in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Iraqi media outlets reported, on Saturday, that the police found the body of a person near northern Baghdad. It is believed that the body belongs to an Iraqi soldier who was kidnapped by ISIS.

Sources suggested that ISIS had kidnapped, on Friday, two people, the first is a soldier and the second is a fisherman, from al-Kuwayr area in Erbil Governorate.

The terrorist organization released the fisherman, while the soldier was found executed.