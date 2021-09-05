ISIS Kills 13 Iraqi Policemen in Kirkuk

ALBAWABA – Thirteen Iraqi policemen were killed in Iraq. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on a checkpoint near Kirkuk in the north of the country.

#Iraq : #Isis reportedly kills at least 13 members of Iraqi police in major assault near #Kirkuk - worrying reminder of threat group still poses #الْعِرَاق #كركوك pic.twitter.com/jZKNij0oC5 — sebastian usher (@sebusher) September 5, 2021

The attack was carried out early morning Sunday as reported by AFP and is seen as the deadliest attack this year.