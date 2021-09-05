  1. Home
  3. ISIS Kills 13 Iraqi Policemen in Kirkuk

Published September 5th, 2021 - 08:11 GMT
Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA – Thirteen Iraqi policemen were killed in Iraq. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on a checkpoint near Kirkuk in the north of the country.

The attack was carried out early morning Sunday as reported by AFP and is seen as the deadliest attack this year.

