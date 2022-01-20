ISIS Members Escape After Assault on Al Hasaka Jail in Syria

  1. Home
Published January 20th, 2022 - 08:06 GMT
Breaking

ALBAWABA - A number of ISIS (Daesh) members escaped from the Al Ghweran prison that is run and controlled by the Kurdish Democratic Forces in Al Hasaka in northeast Syrian according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory. 

The escape came after the prison was assaulted by Daesh members where a unknown members of terror organization escaped.

During their assault on the assault there was clashes with prison guards at the prison gate as well as a car bomb that was detonated.


The social media platforms are carrying the news of the assault and the clashes, however there is conflicting news about the escape.
 

