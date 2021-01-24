ISIS Militants Kill 12 Hashd al-Shaabi Members in Iraq

Twelve Hashd al-Shaabi members, including a commander, were killed by the Daesh/ISIS terror group Saturday in Iraq's Saladin province, according to local media.

Iraq: 12 Hashd al-Shaabi members killed in Daesh attack https://t.co/Xai0HuCVFC pic.twitter.com/fdQ0aTi0wG — ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) January 24, 2021

Militia group commander Abu Alia al-Hasnawi was among those killed by the 22nd Brigade in the attack. Iraq Joint Operations Command extended condolences for the killing of the commander.

Given the resurgence of ISIS, the latest bomb attack and the recent death of 11 PMF fighters, it might be wise to reflect on an earlier episode of terrorism to keep our minds sharp.https://t.co/WV6DgC1A1s — Iraq Now (@irq_now) January 24, 2021

At least 32 people were killed Thursday in twin suicide bombings claimed by Daesh/ISIS in Baghdad.

