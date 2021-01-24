  1. Home
  3. ISIS Militants Kill 12 Hashd al-Shaabi Members in Iraq

Published January 24th, 2021 - 08:09 GMT
People console Louai al-Nuaimi (R), father of two Iraqi youngsters, Omar and Ali, killed in Baghdad's twin suicide attacks, during a condolences ceremony in the capital's Cairo neighbourhood, on January 22, 2021. Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad claimed by the Islamic State group have exposed gaps within Iraq's security forces, weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic, rival armed groups and political tensions. Ayman HENNA / AFP
People console Louai al-Nuaimi (R), father of two Iraqi youngsters, Omar and Ali, killed in Baghdad's twin suicide attacks, during a condolences ceremony in the capital's Cairo neighbourhood, on January 22, 2021. Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad claimed by the Islamic State group have exposed gaps within Iraq's security forces, weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic, rival armed groups and political tensions. Ayman HENNA / AFP
Militia group commander Abu Alia al-Hasnawi killed by 22nd Brigade.

Twelve Hashd al-Shaabi members, including a commander, were killed by the Daesh/ISIS terror group Saturday in Iraq's Saladin province, according to local media.

Militia group commander Abu Alia al-Hasnawi was among those killed by the 22nd Brigade in the attack. Iraq Joint Operations Command extended condolences for the killing of the commander.

At least 32 people were killed Thursday in twin suicide bombings claimed by Daesh/ISIS in Baghdad.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

