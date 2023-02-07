  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. ISIS prisoners escape Syrian jail

ISIS prisoners escape Syrian jail

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published February 7th, 2023 - 06:02 GMT
Searching for victims
Residents and rescuers search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnaya in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey, on February 6, 2022. At least 1,293 people were killed and 3,411 injured across Syria today in an earthquake that had its epicentre in southwestern Turkey, the government and rescuers said. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP)

ALBAWABA - At least 20 "dangerous" ISIS militant prisoners escaped a jailhouse in northwest Syria after a massive earthquake struck the area and neighboring Turkey Monday. 

News outlets reported that following the tremor disaster, the prisoners confronted wardens in the town of Raju near the Turkish border. 

"After the earthquake struck, Raju was affected and inmates started a mutiny, taking control of parts of the prison," said an official at Raju jail, which is controlled by pro-Turkish factions according to AFP.

The jail holds more than 2,000 prisoners, 1,500 of whom belong to the ISIS terror network.

News reports suggested that their escape was assisted, and that the 7.8 magnitude earthquake cracked different parts of the prison. 

Meanwhile the confirmed death toll across Turkey and Syria has soared above 4,300 following a swarm of strong tremors that jolted the Turkey-Syria border area.

Tags:ISISPrison escapeSyriaRajujailhouseearthquakeTurkey earthquake

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...