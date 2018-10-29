ISIS Raises Its Head, Kills 4 in Central Libya

(AFP/File Photo)

Four people were killed in an armed attack in central Libya late Sunday, according to a local council.

Gunmen attacked a police station in Al-Jufra district and abducted a number of people, the Jufra local council said in a statement on Monday.

The council said the attackers belonged to the Daesh terrorist group.

“The attackers left the area after terrorizing local residents and burnt a number of houses,” the statement said.

Local councilor Fuad al-Mahdi said a number of security personnel ere among those killed in the attack.

He said several local residents were abducted by the attackers, but without specifying the number of abductees.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

In late 2016, Daesh lost control of the coastal city of Sirte to forces loyal to the UN-backed unity government.

Libya has remained dogged by turmoil since 2011, when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and death of long-serving President Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

Since then, Libya’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power -- one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli -- and a host of heavily armed militia groups.

