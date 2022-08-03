ISIS Terrorists Kill Five Soldiers in Iraq's Diyala

Five soldiers were killed and three others injured when Daesh/ISIS terrorists attacked a military checkpoint in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, the Iraqi government said on Wednesday.

The attack took place in the town of Qara Tapa, the government’s Security Media Network in a statement.

Iraqi soldiers at the checkpoint engaged in clashes with the attackers for about half an hour, the statement said.

No injuries were reported among the Daesh/ISIS terrorists.

The Iraqi military launched a manhunt for the attackers.

Daesh/ISIS overran Iraq's Mosul, Salahuddin and Anbar provinces in 2014, as well as parts of Diyala and Kirkuk provinces, before these regions were gradually freed from the terror group.

Iraqi authorities announced victory against Daesh/ISIS on Dec. 9, 2017, yet the group still carries out sporadic attacks in the rural areas of these provinces.