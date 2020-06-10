Islamabad Wants to Repatriate Over 10,000 Pakistanis From The UAE on 46 Flights

More than 10,000 stranded Pakistanis will be repatriated from the UAE onboard 46 special flights this week. However, people must be wary of fake travel agents who claim to be selling tickets for such flights, a top envoy said.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development said that from June 7 to 15, more than 10,500 distressed nationals will be flown out.

Till June 5, over 20,400 passengers were repatriated. So by mid-June, more than 31,000 out of 82,400, who have registered with missions, are expected to return home.



Meanwhile, Pakistan Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali said that no travel agent is authorised to sell tickets for Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) special flights.

"We are receiving lots of complaints where travel agents are demanding money from people. But no agent is authorised to sell tickets for PIA in Dubai and northern emirates. Tickets will be issued only through PIA counters at Dnata. The consulate staff will call and inform registered people about the date and time to book tickets. Air fare will be mentioned on the ticket. You may make payment through cash or card."

Ali warned distressed people against transferring their hard-earned money into bank accounts of those claiming to be from the missions.

"Many people claiming to be either the consulate or the embassy staff are deceiving people. Please don't transfer money into their accounts or give them money to buy tickets. These are not representatives of the consulate or the embassy."

Ali underlined the air fare from Dubai to Karachi is Dh810 and Dh1,120 on routes like Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad.

This article has been adapted from its original source.