Islamists Ennahda Leads Parliamentary Elections in Tunisia

Tunisia’s Ennahda movement topped Sunday's parliamentary election with 17.5% of the vote, according to election authorities and exit polls.

Detained media mogul Nabil Karoui's the Heart of Tunisia party followed Ennahda with 15.6% of the vote, according to an exit poll by Sigma Conseil broadcast by state television.

Tunisia’s Supreme Election Council announced that only 41.32% of around 7 million eligible voters went to the polls in the country.





According to figures released by the council, the Ennahda movement is set to win 40 seats in the 217-seat parliament, while the Heart of Tunisia would get 33.

Shortly after the polls closed, both parties declared victory and celebrated at their respective headquarters.

This article has been adapted from its original source.