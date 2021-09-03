  1. Home
  3. Israel Agrees to Release Pregnant Anhar Al-Deek on $12,500 Bail

Published September 3rd, 2021 - 06:06 GMT
Anhar Al-Deek freed from Israeli jail
Al-Deek was arrested in March, on suspicion of trying to carry out a stabbing attack in March at a settller outpost in the occupied West Bank, then indicted and detained in an Israeli prison awating trial, and is currently expected to give birth in jail soon, as reported by Israeli media. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP)

Israeli occupation authorities decided to release Anhar al-Deek, who is in her ninth month, with a 40-thousand-shekel ($12,500) bail and house arrest in her family’s house.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ and ex-Detainees’ Affairs said on Thursday that the occupation authorities accepted to release the 25-year-old Anhar al-Deek, as she is due to give birth any moment in the coming few days.

Anhar, however, will be released with a 40-thousand-shekel bail and house arrest in her family’s house.


Al-Deek, from the Kafr Ni’ma town west of Ramallah, has two children and was detained when she was four months pregnant.

Last week, she appealed to the international community to pressure Israel to release her and allow her to give birth outside prison.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

