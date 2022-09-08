Israel Arrest Mom of Two Palestinian Journalist Lama Ghosheh

  1. Home
Published September 8th, 2022 - 06:29 GMT
Lama Ghosheh
Lama Ghosheh (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Lama Ghosheh is a Palestinian journalist whose home is in the troubled Sheikh Jarrah. 

She has been arrested recently after the Israeli army raided her home and took her away in front of her two screaming children who are 5 and 3 years old. 

An Israeli court on Wednesday extended for two extra days her detention for further questioning the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. Ghosheh who is 32, is a graduate student from  Birzeit University according to the Palestine Chronicle and is from East Jerusalem.

Many see her arrest as part of the continuing attempt by Israel to target Palestinian journalists. Her cellular phone and computer were seized by Israeli soldiers and it is believed her detention is related to her work as a journalist and her defense of Sheikh Jarrah’s homes against the illegal takeover by Jewish settlers writes the Palestinian Chronicle.

Her name continues to trend on the social media as she is well-known for her activism. Many on twitter are incensed calling her arrest as "savagery". 

This is the third extension of her arrest.

 


