Israel Arrest Mom of Two Palestinian Journalist Lama Ghosheh

ALBAWABA - Lama Ghosheh is a Palestinian journalist whose home is in the troubled Sheikh Jarrah.

She has been arrested recently after the Israeli army raided her home and took her away in front of her two screaming children who are 5 and 3 years old.

For the 3rd time, Israeli court has extended the detention of Palestinian journalist Lama Ghosheh, a mother of two children, until tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VQ0eQZp6wy — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) September 7, 2022

An Israeli court on Wednesday extended for two extra days her detention for further questioning the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. Ghosheh who is 32, is a graduate student from Birzeit University according to the Palestine Chronicle and is from East Jerusalem.

We shouldn’t wait to see journalists killed in the street to resist the Zionist regime’s systemic targeting of Palestinians journalists. pic.twitter.com/2tGyO17tCH — #SaveMasaferYatta (@m7mdkurd) September 5, 2022

Many see her arrest as part of the continuing attempt by Israel to target Palestinian journalists. Her cellular phone and computer were seized by Israeli soldiers and it is believed her detention is related to her work as a journalist and her defense of Sheikh Jarrah’s homes against the illegal takeover by Jewish settlers writes the Palestinian Chronicle.

The children of Palestinian journalist Lama Ghosheh will spend this night alone as the Israeli occupation forces detained her in front of their eyes, and her detention extended until tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/h4geWh7YQw — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) September 4, 2022

Her name continues to trend on the social media as she is well-known for her activism. Many on twitter are incensed calling her arrest as "savagery".

This is the third extension of her arrest.