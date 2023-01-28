Israel arrests 13-year-old Palestinian over Silwan attack

ALBAWABA – Israeli forces arrested on Saturday a young Palestinian man in an attack at the City of David archaeological site, Silwan city, Jerusalem, Israeli local media reported.

Two Israeli men; 22 and 45, were injured the shooting which is the second attack in 24 hours.

Israel announced arresting a 13-year-old Palestinian on the entrance of the site after he was shot by Israeli settlers, who own legalized guns.

عاجل | عائلة الفتى محمد عليوات: نجلنا لا علاقة له بتنفيذ عملية سلوان ووجوده صادف لحظة وقوع الحادث — الجزيرة - عاجل (@AJABreaking) January 28, 2023

The youth was identified as Mohammad Eliwat and his family denies his relation to the attack saying he was there by chance, Al-Jazeera reported.

On Friday, 7 Israelis were killed, 3 were wounded in an attack near a Synagogue in East Jerusalem, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

IDF arrested 42 suspects with links to the Friday attack in Jerusalem and the shooter was killed.

Attacks comes two days after Israeli forces raided Jenin refugee camp in which 10 Palestinians were killed, 20 others were wounded.