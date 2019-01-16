Israel Arrests 14 Palestinians in Occupied West Bank
Israeli forces rounded up 14 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian NGO on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said 11 people, including a minor, were arrested in Israeli raids in the cities of Ramallah, Bethlehem and Hebron in the southern West Bank.
Three more Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces in the city of Jenin, the NGO said.
The Israeli military has yet to issue an official statement on the arrests.
The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.
According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,500 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli detention facilities, including six parliament members, 51 women and 270 minors.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
- Israel detains Hamas members who killed policeman
- Israeli occupation forces detain 14 Palestinians in West Bank and target two female students
- Israeli forces raid village in the West Bank, detain two Palestinians
- Israeli forces carry out raids and detain 16 Palestinians across occupied West Bank
- Israel detains 47 Palestinians in major raids in East Jerusalem, West Bank