Israel Arrests 14 Palestinians in Occupied West Bank

Israeli forces rounded up 14 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian NGO on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said 11 people, including a minor, were arrested in Israeli raids in the cities of Ramallah, Bethlehem and Hebron in the southern West Bank.

Three more Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces in the city of Jenin, the NGO said.

The Israeli military has yet to issue an official statement on the arrests.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,500 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli detention facilities, including six parliament members, 51 women and 270 minors.

