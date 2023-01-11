Israel arrests 15 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces continue to arrest Palestinians throughout the occupied territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

🇵🇸 #Palestine || The Israeli occupation forces wrecked havoc whilst raiding a home in Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. The occupation forces detain 15 Palestinians during military raids in the occupied West Bank. 11.1.2023 pic.twitter.com/0wcNSjL8Ik — Palestinian news 🇵🇸 (@Palestinianews2) January 11, 2023

They've arrested 15 people, Wednesday, in various parts of the occupied West Bank, according to WAFA.

Reports state that the arrests included two pupils who were on their way to school in the town of Tuqu, near Bethlehem while further arrests were made in Beit Ummar, north Hebron, in Beit Rima near Ramallah. in Yabad, near Jenin and Nablus.