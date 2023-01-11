  1. Home
  3. Israel arrests 15 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank

Published January 11th, 2023 - 08:13 GMT
Israeli soldiers
Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinian youths during clashes on June,11 2021, in the village of Silwad, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, following a protest against Israeli settlements and demanding to hand over the bodies of Palestinians detained by the army. / AFP / ABBAS MOMANI

ALBAWABA - Israeli forces continue to arrest Palestinians throughout the occupied territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

They've arrested 15 people, Wednesday, in various parts of the occupied West Bank, according to WAFA.

Reports state that the arrests included two pupils who were on their way to school in the town of  Tuqu, near Bethlehem while further arrests were made in Beit Ummar, north Hebron, in Beit Rima near Ramallah. in Yabad, near Jenin and Nablus. 

 


