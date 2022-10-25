Israel Arrests 17,000 Palestinian Women Since 1967

ALBAWABA - Its trending. Israel has arrested 17,000 Palestinian women in the occupied territories since 1967. These arrests were both in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

The figures are confirmed by the Palestinian Authority and the The Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission.

These figures are being highlighted on the eve of the National Day of Palestinian Women which falls on 26 October under different hashtags (#Urgent #immediate #necessary #Zayed_Zahida)

Presently there are 4,700 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, including 32 women and 170 children, according to the Palestinian prisoners’ rights group Addameer.

The Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission:

A 68-year-old Palestinian woman died in an Israeli jail last July. Saadia Farajallah was from Hebron, she was arrested in December 2021 and was suffering from a series of chronic illnesses.