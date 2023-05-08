Israel arrests 19 Palestinians in West Bank

ALBAWABA - The Israeli occupation forces arrested 19 Palestinians from several separate areas in the West Bank.

On Monday, the occupation forces arrested 14 Palestinians; nine of which are from Bethlehem, one young boy from Jerusalem, a freed prisoner from Jenin, along with two others from Nablus and Qalqilya.

In addition, the occupation forces arrested four others in Ramallah and al-Bireh, "after inspecting and searching their homes," according to the Palestinian News Agency, Wafa.

The cities of the occupied West Bank witness (almost) daily incursions by the occupation forces, which usually end with the arrest and injury of a number of local citizens, and the death of others at times.

The number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees in the occupation prisons is about 4,900, including 34 female prisoners, according to official statistics issued by institutions concerned with the affairs of prisoners.