Israel Arrests 5 Palestinians After Crossing Gaza Border

Israeli forces detained five Palestinians, on predawn Thursday, after they were caught crossing the border fence into Israel from the southern besieged Gaza Strip.

Hebrew-language news outlets reported that five Palestinians from Gaza managed to cross the Israel-Gaza border fence, in southern Gaza, and were detained by Israeli forces.

Sources added that the detainees were taken to an unknown location for interrogation, however, their identity remained unknown.

