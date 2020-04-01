Israel Arrests 6 Palestinians for Cleaning Campaign in Occupied Jerusalem

Israeli police detained six Palestinians while they volunteered Tuesday to help residents against the outbreak of the coronavirus in Jerusalem.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency members of a volunteer group were conducting a sterilization campaign in Sur Baher, under the supervision of specialized doctors.

Palestinian human rights NGO, Wadi Hilweh Information Center, said on Facebook "Israeli police confiscated food parcels intended for families in Sur Baher town which were stored in a school, and attacked the residents with gas and sound bombs during the confiscation process."

Residents organized a donation campaign for families who were under special quarantine due to the pandemic.



Since the spread of the coronavirus, Israeli police have detained dozens of Palestinians who have volunteered to help with preventive measures in Jerusalem.

Israel confirmed 20 deaths and 5,358 coronavirus cases Tuesday.

