Israel Arrests 7 Palestinians in Pre-Dawn West Bank Raids
Israeli army raids West Bank Palestinian camp after occupation soldier death. (AFP/ File)
Israeli forces detained at least seven Palestinians, including a former prisoner, on predawn Wednesday, across the occupied West Bank.
According to Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS), three Palestinians were detained in the southern West Bank district of Hebron. They were identified as Zayed Rafiq al-Alami, Amro Sadem al-Salibi, and Feras Khaled al-Shamasti.
In the southern West Bank district of Bethlehem, PPS confirmed that one Palestinian was detained. He was identified as Ahmad Katane.
In the central West Bank district of Ramallah, another Palestinian was detained and identified as Abdullah Ghassan Hassan Daraghmeh.
In the northern West Bank district of Jenin, a former Palestinian prisoner was detained. PPS identified him as Ibrahim Mahmoud Dahbour.
In the northern West Bank district of Nablus, one Palestinian was detained and identified as Khabib Khaled Salman.
According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,450 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons, including 215 minors, 43 of whom under 16 years old.
