Israel Arrests Brother of Palestinian Icon in West Bank

Palestinian resistance icon Ahed al-Tamimi (Twitter)

Israeli forces detained the brother of Palestinian resistance icon Ahed al-Tamimi in a raid in the occupied West Bank early Monday, according to his mother.

"An Israeli force raided our home in the village of Nabi Sali near Ramallah and arrested my son Mohamed," Nariman al-Tamimi told Anadolu Agency.

"By arresting my son, the Israeli army is trying to break the will of our family," she said.

A video footage posted on the mother's Facebook page showed Israeli forces surrounding the son as his sister Ahed was shouting at soldiers.

Al-Tamimi's sister has already been in Israeli custody for several months now.

It remains unclear the reason behind the arrest and the Israeli army has yet to issue an official statement.

In late July, Israeli authorities released Ahed al-Tamimi and her mother after both had served eight months behind bars.

The 17-year-old was arrested in late 2017 and was later slapped with an eight-month jail term for “attacking” an Israeli soldier.

In 2012, Istanbul’s Basaksehir Municipality granted al-Tamimi the prestigious Hanzala Courage Award for defying Israeli soldiers who had just arrested her brother.

