Israel Asks US to Open Consulate in Morocco-Occupied Western Sahara

Israel asked the US to open a consulate in Morocco-occupied Western Sahara as part of broader efforts to normalise ties with Rabat, according to a Bloomberg report.

Earlier reports found that Israel has been working on securing the US' recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the annexed region in return for closer ties with Rabat.

While Israel and Morocco have no official diplomatic relations, they share close intelligence ties.

The White House's response to the request is not yet known. It is unclear whether Morocco's government co-signed Israel's effort.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently attempted to foster diplomatic ties with Arab nations.

He was especially successful in warming relations with some Gulf states, which see a common enemy in neighbouring Iran.

The Bloomberg report comes after this week's revelation of a secret White House meeting - one of several - between the US, Israel and the UAE to strategise against Iran.

Sudan's prime minister has also said on Wednesday the African state could welcome normalisation with Israel.

Netanyahu's expansive diplomacy efforts could serve him well in next month's Knesset elections.

Bibi's tenure was dampened by political turmoil, such as his inability to form a governing coalition following the April elections, in addition to a range of corruption charges against him that resulted in several indictments by Israeli officials.

he disputed Western Sahara has been a contentious issue for the Moroccan government, which has clamped down on Sahrawi pro-independence activists.

