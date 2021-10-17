  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Israel Assassinates Top Syrian Official Midhat Al Saleh

Israel Assassinates Top Syrian Official Midhat Al Saleh

Published October 17th, 2021 - 02:52 GMT
Midhat Saleh Al Saleh
Midhat Saleh Al Saleh (twitter.com)

ALBAWABA – Israel has assassinated the ex-Syrian lawmaker Midhat Saleh al-Saleh according to different news reports. He was imprisoned by Israel for 12 years and was shot in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

He was killed, Saturday, as he was returning home in the Syrian village of Ain Al-Tinah opposite the town of Majdal Shams according to SANA, the Syrian news agency.

Syria has accused Israel of being behind the assassination of the high-ranking government official. In a report the Palestine Chronicle states Al-Saleh (54) was killed by an Israeli sniper and he was the head of Syria’s Golan Affairs Office.

The London-based Middle East Eye reports though it was not clear if he was shot from an aircraft or from the ground. Locals told Israeli newspaper Haaretz that there had been a heavy presence of helicopters and drones in Majdal Shams on Saturday the website points out. The Golan Heights had been under Israeli occuption since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. 

The Syrian government offered its condolences to the friends and family of the former legislator in a statement. Prime Minister Hussein Arnous described Saleh’s assassination as a “cowardly act,” as reported by Press TV. Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva, Hussam Edin Aala, called Al Saleh “a man who devoted his life to defending the rights of his people in the occupied Syrian Golan.”

Saleh was born in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in 1967. He was arrested by Israeli intelligence agents in 1985, along with other Druze officials from the occupied Golan villages, and convicted of trumped-up charges. In 1997, after his release, he went to Syria, where he was elected to Parliament. After representing the Golan in Syria’s legislature, he was appointed head of the country’s Golan Office and an adviser to President Bashar al-Assad, Press TV added.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the Golan is a “strategic goal” for his government and that he intends to quadruple the Israeli settler population there. “The Golan Heights is Israel, period,” he said to applause during an address at the Makor Rishon Golan Conference in Haspin, an illegal settlement in the southern Golan Heights, the Chronicle reported.

Tags:occupied Golan HeightsSyriaIsraelMidhat Saleh

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...