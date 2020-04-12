Israel Bans Flights, Gatherings Until September

  1. Home
Published April 12th, 2020
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man wearing a protective mask, walks by carrying bags of shopping in the religious Israeli city of Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, on April 06, 2020 during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. More than 7,000 cases of COVID-19, including 40 deaths, have been officially declared in Israel, half of which according to local media, are ultra-Orthodox Jews, prompting the Prime Minister on April 3, to give a green light for amry deployment in the city, considered the centre of the country's novel coronavirus outbreak.
Although the government may start easing some restrictions after the Passover holiday ends next week, such measures will be gradual.

Regular flights and gatherings will remain banned in Israel until September as part of the coronavirus lockdown, senior government officials told the Hebrew-language daily Yediot Aharonot.

For example, some workplaces will reopen while maintaining hygiene precautions and social distancing, and school students could be allowed back in a shift pattern.

Shopping centres could soon open, but restaurants would remain shut, and hairdressers and other beauty practitioners could resume business while using protective gear such as masks.

The news comes as Prime Minister Netanyahu said all flights to Israel will soon be stopped, only to be resumed when the military is able to transfer all incoming travellers to supervised isolation facilities. 

The Israeli government has been swift to enact lockdown measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus since the first residents became infected.

Authorities have been using tracking, surveillance and enforcement techniques previously reserved only for Palestinians living under occupation.

On Friday, 10 soldiers were handed 10-day prison sentences and dismissed from their training after they gathered to celebrate Passover on Wednesday evening.

