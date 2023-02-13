Israel bombs Gaza in pre-dawn raids

ALBAWABA - Israeli warplanes struck several sites in the Gaza Strip in the early hours Monday morning.

The Israeli planes targeted a number of sites, especially in the south of the strip according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israel air strikes hit an underground complex in Gaza: Military#Israel #Gaza https://t.co/NxYDTEXU6t — Phone News Paper (@Phonenewspaper) February 13, 2023

Smoke was sent bellowing in the sky from flames in the targeted sites. According to eyewitness reports, the flames and smoke emanated from a number of explosions heard from the Israeli strikes, which caused extensive damage to homes and property of many people in the coastal strip.

#Israel hit Gaza with air strikes on Monday in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave at the weekend, the army says, as unrest persists in the occupied West Bank pic.twitter.com/NuFfNZfq0M — Markets Today (@marketsday) February 13, 2023

Israeli artillery also bombed a site and agricultural land east of the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, causing material damage, but no injuries, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

It said that Israel also bombed a site at Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, causing severe damage.

An Israeli army spokesperson said the bombings were in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave on the weekend, AFP reported. It said the Israeli military struck "an underground complex containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization."