Israel bombs Gaza in pre-dawn raids

Al Bawaba Staff

Published February 13th, 2023 - 06:11 GMT
Gaza on fire
Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israel launched air strikes on the Palestinian enclave early on February 13, 2023. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israeli warplanes struck several sites in the Gaza Strip in the early hours Monday morning. 

The Israeli planes targeted a number of sites, especially in the south of the strip according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Smoke was sent bellowing in the sky from flames in the targeted sites. According to eyewitness reports, the flames and smoke emanated from a number of explosions heard from the Israeli strikes, which caused extensive damage to homes and property of many people in the coastal strip.

Israeli artillery also bombed a site and agricultural land east of the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, causing material damage, but no injuries, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

It said that Israel also bombed a site at Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, causing severe damage.

An Israeli army spokesperson said the bombings were in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave on the weekend, AFP reported. It said the Israeli military struck "an underground complex containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization."

Tags:GazaPalestineIsraelKhan Younis

