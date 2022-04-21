Israel Bombs The Gaza Strip

  1. Home
Published April 21st, 2022 - 05:57 GMT
Gaza under Israeli bombardment
Gaza in the Israeli War of May 2021 (AFP File Folder)

Israeli warplanes bombarded two sites in the Gaza Strip early Thursday belonging to the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian organization Hamas.

Warplanes targeted two sites in central and southern Gaza, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent.

No casualties or injuries have been reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in a Twitter post said the airstrikes were carried out in response to a rocket attack on Israel’s southern city of Sderot.

"We struck an underground complex in Gaza used to produce rocket engines," it added.

It noted that the strikes dealt a blow to rocket manufacturing capabilities in Gaza.

Earlier, the IDF said that sirens sounded for the second time in the south of Israel as its Iron Dome air defense system intercepted four rockets fired from Gaza.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

