Israel Bombs The Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes bombarded two sites in the Gaza Strip early Thursday belonging to the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian organization Hamas.

Warplanes targeted two sites in central and southern Gaza, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent.

Israel has turned Ramadan, a month of compassion, forgiveness and peace into a nightmare Palestinians must endure!



How long will Israel get away with inflicting so much pain, violence and terror?!



NOW Israel bombs #Gaza again during Ramadan!#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/IMdEsmikaq — Nirvana89 #BravePalestine (@nrvana998) April 20, 2022

No casualties or injuries have been reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in a Twitter post said the airstrikes were carried out in response to a rocket attack on Israel’s southern city of Sderot.

"We struck an underground complex in Gaza used to produce rocket engines," it added.

Every year when ‘israel’ bombs Gaza western media minimizes the power dynamic between the two and defend the iof by calling it a “retaliation” and “self defence” even though ‘Israel’ strikes first while Palestinian resistance is always labeled as “terrorism”. — lor🇵🇸n (@loreenaljerashy) April 21, 2022

It noted that the strikes dealt a blow to rocket manufacturing capabilities in Gaza.

Earlier, the IDF said that sirens sounded for the second time in the south of Israel as its Iron Dome air defense system intercepted four rockets fired from Gaza.