Israel urges severe sanctions on Iran

ALBAWABA - Israel called on the United States and European nations to impose large-scale sanctions on Iran.

Israeli Minister of Intelligence Gila Gamliel urged severe sanctions on the Iranian regime.

Gamliel said in a speech at The Women Leaders Summit on Wednesday that Iran's nuclear program poses the greatest "threat to Israel and the region."

She explained that the sanctions could stop the development of Tehran's nuclear program and the "brutal repression" against the demonstrators in Iran.

The minister asserted that that imposing "wide-ranging sanctions" on Iran is the only way to stop their non-conventional weapons program.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen previously expected that the United States and the concerned European countries would impose additional sanctions on Iran in the coming months.