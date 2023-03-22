Israel fires missiles on Syria's Aleppo airport

ALBAWABA - Israeli Defense Forces carried out missile attacks on Syria's international airport in the northern city of Aleppo and the nearby military airfield of Nairab.

An Israeli air strike at dawn on Wednesday targeted Aleppo International Airport, causing material damage, according to the Syrian Ministry of Defense.

❗️ Syrian state media claim that Israel struck multiple targets in Syria, including the capital Damascus, Aleppo International Airport and Latakia.



Fire can be seen in the direction of Aleppo International Airport and Al-Nairab Air Base, where at least 4 powerful explosions were… pic.twitter.com/qjnUODNxy5 — Malinda 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇵🇱🇨🇦🇮🇹🇦🇺🇬🇧🇬🇪🇩🇪🇸🇪 (@TreasChest) March 22, 2023

It was reported that the airport was targeted by five Israeli missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia. The airport went out of service.

Large Explosions are being reported near Aleppo International Airport in Northwestern Syria most likely due to Israeli Airstrikes. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 22, 2023

Earlier in the day, explosions were heard in the Syrian city and its surroundings, but the cause of the explosions was not yet determined, while columns of smoke rose from the airport, according to eyewitnesses.

Israel has hit Aleppo international airport with a number of missiles fired from the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, resulting in material damage to the airport, Syria’s official news agency SANA said. pic.twitter.com/p6HKvY1JrE — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) March 22, 2023

Since mid-March 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of raids on various Syrian sites. The Israeli strikes targeted, in particular, Aleppo Airport several times, which contributed to putting it out of service for several days.

@IAFsite Israeli Air Force bombed Aleppo International Airport, for the second time in two weeks. Professional pilots, Dedicated, to carry out the mission of cleansing Syria from the Iranian cancer . pic.twitter.com/b6fpjXEbXT — Omar / عمر 🐪🛢 (@omarfsa1) March 22, 2023

On March 6, an Israeli bombing on the airport caused material damage and put it out of service as well.