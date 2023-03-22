  1. Home
Israel fires missiles on Syria's Aleppo airport

Published March 22nd, 2023 - 07:10 GMT
Israel carries out missile attack on Aleppo airport
Since mid-March 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of raids on various Syrian sites

ALBAWABA - Israeli Defense Forces carried out missile attacks on Syria's international airport in the northern city of Aleppo and the nearby military airfield of Nairab.

An Israeli air strike at dawn on Wednesday targeted Aleppo International Airport, causing material damage, according to the Syrian Ministry of Defense.

It was reported that the airport was targeted by five Israeli missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia. The airport went out of service.

Earlier in the day, explosions were heard in the Syrian city and its surroundings, but the cause of the explosions was not yet determined, while columns of smoke rose from the airport, according to eyewitnesses.

Since mid-March 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of raids on various Syrian sites. The Israeli strikes targeted, in particular, Aleppo Airport several times, which contributed to putting it out of service for several days.

On March 6, an Israeli bombing on the airport caused material damage and put it out of service as well.

