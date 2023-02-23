Israel carries out air strikes against Gaza Strip

ALBAWABA - Israel carried out air raids on Palestinian Gaza Strip, after rockets were fired at its territory Thursday morning.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that it "carried out air strikes" on Gaza Strip after rockets were fired from the Strip towards Israeli territory earlier.

Palestine fires missiles on Israel, latter responds

IDF announced in a statement that it detected the launch of 6 missiles, 5 of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, while the sixth missile landed in an uninhabited area in Israeli land.

In response, IDF affiliated planes bombed a site near Al-Shati refugee camp in northwest Gaza, and another site in the center of the Strip. No injuries were reported, but a number of houses were reported to have been damaged.

Palestinian shelling towards Israeli lands comes after IDF carried out a military operation in Nablus, with live bullets, on Wednesday.

It resulted in the death of 11 Palestinians and the injury of more than 102 others.

Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, reported that the Palestinian presidency condemned the "Israeli aggression" and held "the Israeli government responsible for this dangerous escalation."

Genral strike over Gaza

On the other hand, general strike spread since early morning in Gaza Strip, denouncing what the Palestinian media called the "massacre committed by the Israeli occupation" and mourning the lives of those who died as a result.

Official Palestinian sources called on the international community to intervene immediately and stop the "Israeli aggression."

During the strike, shops closed their doors, as well as schools, universities and various facilities.

International disquiet

In turn, the United States expressed its deep concern over what it called the "anti-terrorism operation", given that it resulted in deaths and injuries, while the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, expressed his deep concern, denouncing the loss of civilians.