Israel Confirms 126 Coronavirus Cases With 2479 Infected Health Workers

The Israeli Health Ministry confirmed that 2,479 healthcare workers have entered quarantine, as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 126 people on Friday morning.

1,174 hospital workers are in quarantine, as well as 171 MDA employees, 24 IDF healthcare workers, 93 psychiatrists, 128 geriatric care workers, 106 east Jerusalem healthcare workers, 20 administrative workers and 763 community staff.

949 doctors, 635 nurses, 127 assistants, 81 lab technicians, 64 logistic workers, 40 administrators, 83 pharmacists, 14 dietitians, 31 social workers, 108 physiotherapists, 171 paramedics, and 176 others have entered quarantine.

Two of the coronavirus patients are in serious condition, five are in moderate condition and 119 are in fair condition.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that schools and universities would be closed for at least a month until after the Passover holiday. Preschools, special education and youth-at-risk centers will remain open.

