Israel Confirms First Case of Monkeypox

Published May 21st, 2022 - 06:18 GMT
Shutterstock archive.

The Israeli Health Ministry confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Friday. 

A man in his 30s was transferred to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv after symptoms of the virus were detected, the ministry said in a statement.

The patient had contact with another person infected with monkeypox outside the country, and his condition was good.

Monkeypox is a rare virus that starts with flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headaches and muscle aches and pains. It causes a distinctive blistering rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Cases have recently been identified in the UK, Spain, Portugal, US, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, Australia and Canada.

 

