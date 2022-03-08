Israel 'Continues' to Condemn Russia Whilst Seeking to Mediate

Israel will continue to condemn Russia's war on Ukraine, the country's foreign minister said Monday.

"We will continue to condemn the Russian invasion. There is no justification for violating Ukraine's sovereignty and killing innocent civilians," Yair Lapid said following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Riga, Latvia.

Israel has sent nearly 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine so far, Lapid said, adding, "We will establish a field hospital in Ukraine next week."

Touching on mediation efforts by Israel between Russia and Ukraine, he said, "We continue mediation efforts together with Germany and France."

Lapid also called for an immediate cease-fire for establishing peace and initiating negotiations in Ukraine.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 406 civilians have been killed and 801 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to U.N. figures. But the international body has maintained that conditions on the ground have made it "difficult to verify" the true number of civilian casualties.

More than 1.7 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, the U.N. Refugee Agency said.