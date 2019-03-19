Israel Cracks down on West Bank, Gaza by Sealing Them

Israeli army (Shutterstock)

The Israeli army will seal off the West Bank and Gaza Strip for four days ahead of the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim, according to the military on Tuesday.

"Coinciding with Purim and following security assessment, it was decided to impose a closure on the Palestinian territories,” Israeli army said in a statement.

The closure, it said, would begin Wednesday night and end Saturday night.

Purim is celebrated every year on the 14th of the Hebrew month of Adar, which generally falls in late winter or early spring.

During periods of closure, Palestinians are prevented from working in Israel or accessing medical treatment there unless they obtain special permits from the Israeli authorities.

Israel frequently imposes closures on the Palestinian territories during Jewish holidays.

